Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Baku Metro serves over 18 million passengers in March 2026

    Infrastructure
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 12:22
    Baku Metro serves over 18 million passengers in March 2026

    In March 2026, Baku Metro CJSC transported 18,269,887 passengers, 1.1% increase compared to the same period last year, the company told Report.

    The highest daily ridership was recorded on March 6, with 796,734 passengers.

    Passenger flow towards central stations surged during the holiday period. On March 21–22, Sahil station became the busiest point in the network, handling 51% more passengers than usual.

    Digital payments on the metro have also accelerated, with one in three passengers now paying via NFC.

    Baku Metro NFC payment Sahil station
    Bakı metrosu martda 18 milyondan çox sərnişinə xidmət göstərib
    Бакинское метро в марте обслужило более 18 млн пассажиров

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