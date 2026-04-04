Baku Metro serves over 18 million passengers in March 2026

In March 2026, Baku Metro CJSC transported 18,269,887 passengers, 1.1% increase compared to the same period last year, the company told Report.

The highest daily ridership was recorded on March 6, with 796,734 passengers.

Passenger flow towards central stations surged during the holiday period. On March 21–22, Sahil station became the busiest point in the network, handling 51% more passengers than usual.

Digital payments on the metro have also accelerated, with one in three passengers now paying via NFC.