US and Israel strike petrochemical facilities in southwest Iran - UPDATED

At least five people were injured in airstrikes by the United States and Israel on the Imam Khomeini port and the special petrochemical zone in the port city of Mahshahr, Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran, Report informs, citing Mehr.

Separately, the Iranian Students" News Agency (ISNA) reported that the strikes also targeted the Shalamche border trade terminal in Khorramshahr, causing significant damage to the facility.

12:14

The United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran's special petrochemical zone in the port city of Mahshahr, located in Khuzestan province in the country's southwest, Report informs, citing Iranian media.

According to the information, the strikes caused three major explosions, though the full extent of the damage remains unclear. The affected facilities include the Fajr-1 and Fajr-2 petrochemical plants, as well as the Rajal and Amir Kabir enterprises.

Officials noted a high likelihood of civilian casualties and injuries, but no confirmed figures have been released.