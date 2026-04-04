Baku Open table tennis tournament kicks off
Individual sports
- 04 April, 2026
- 12:25
The Baku Open table tennis tournament has officially started, the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation told Report.
The event is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the International Table Tennis Federation and Baku's designation as the 2026 World Sports Capital.
The tournament, held at the Shua Sports Complex, primarily features amateur and veteran players. Professional athletes will compete only in doubles, pairing with amateurs.
The competition will take place on April 4–5 and 11–12, with a total prize fund of 3,000 manats ($1,764). The tournament also aims to promote the popularity and mass participation of table tennis in Azerbaijan.
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