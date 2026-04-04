Yellow and orange wind warnings issued across Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorology Service has issued yellow and orange warnings for strong winds expected from April 4 to 6, Report said.

In Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and other regions under the yellow alert, northwestern winds are forecast to reach speeds of 13.9–20.7 meters per second.

In areas under the orange warning, including Gazakh, Aghstafa, Dashkasan, Mingachevir, Naftalan, and Goranboy, northwestern winds could strengthen to 20.8–28.4 meters per second.

Authorities advise residents to exercise caution and take safety measures during the period of heightened wind activity.