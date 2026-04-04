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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Senegalese president

    Foreign policy
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 12:48
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Senegalese president

    President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to your entire people my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Senegal – Independence Day.

    I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further develop successfully the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Senegal, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

    On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Senegal lasting peace and prosperity."

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Bassirou Diomaye Faye Senegal
    İlham Əliyev Seneqal Prezidentini təbrik edib

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