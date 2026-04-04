Ilham Aliyev congratulates Senegalese president

President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to your entire people my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Senegal – Independence Day.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further develop successfully the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Senegal, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Senegal lasting peace and prosperity."