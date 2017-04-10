Heads of commercial banks establish Financial Literacy Council

© Report

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Literacy Council (FLC) has been created within Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) by heads of member institutions aimed at joint discussion and coordination of planned works towards increasing financial literacy in banking sector of the country.

Report informs referring to banking circles, FLC will play a platform for discussions over ideas, information and experience in this sphere.

Information says that first meeting of council members will be held in coming days to determine main activity directions of the council and to introduce works done in financial literacy field.