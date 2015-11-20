Gold prices up in markets

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 19, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,02% and made 17 732,75. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,11% and amounted to 2 081,24 and Nasdaq down by 0,03% and constituted to 5 073,64 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,81% and amounted to 6 329,93 points, the German DAX up by 1,14% and made 11 085,44 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,17% and made 4 915,10 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,42% and amounted to 1 082,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,12% and made 1,0721.