Gold prices up in markets

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 1, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,95% and made 17 888,35. S&P 500 index went up by 1,07% and amounted to 2 102,63 and Nasdaq up by 0,93% and constituted to 5 156,31 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,62% and amounted to 6 395,65 points, the German DAX down by 1,06% and made 11 261,24 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,87% and made 4 914,53 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,39% and amounted to 1 067,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,19% and made 1,0613.