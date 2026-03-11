Preparations for World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue discussed in Baku

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli has discussed preparations for the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku, with Miguel Angel Moratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), and Nihal Saad, director of the organization, who are visiting Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Culture.

The parties noted the strengthening of the partnership established within the Baku Process, implemented globally at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, and discussed preparations for the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku in October of this year.

The meeting participants also emphasized the importance of the 13th Global Baku Forum, which will be held from March 12 to 14 under the auspices of the president of Azerbaijan and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The minister stated that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing cooperation with the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

During the conversation, issues of strengthening the role of cultural diplomacy and intercultural dialogue in a complex geopolitical situation, as well as expanding cooperation in this area, were discussed.