Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit "Support for Living" Center
Domestic policy
- 11 March, 2026
- 20:05
Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva have visited the "Support for Living" Center, Report informs via AZERTAC.
During the visit, they met with the children receiving services at the center, spoke with them, and inquired about their needs.
