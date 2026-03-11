Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit "Support for Living" Center

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit "Support for Living" Center

    Domestic policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 20:05
    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit Support for Living Center

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva have visited the "Support for Living" Center, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the visit, they met with the children receiving services at the center, spoke with them, and inquired about their needs.

