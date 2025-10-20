Gold prices rise by more than 1%
Finance
- 20 October, 2025
- 10:42
The exchange price of gold rose by more than 1% on Monday morning.
Report informs, referring to the trading data, that the price of December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $47.1 compared to the previous close, or by 1.12%, reaching $4,260.4 per troy ounce.
At the same time, the December futures rose by 0.84% to $50.525 per ounce. Over the past week, gold has gained more than 5%, and on Friday, it reached a new all-time high of $4,391.69 per troy ounce.
