Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Gold prices rise by more than 1%

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 10:42
    Gold prices rise by more than 1%

    The exchange price of gold rose by more than 1% on Monday morning.

    Report informs, referring to the trading data, that the price of December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $47.1 compared to the previous close, or by 1.12%, reaching $4,260.4 per troy ounce.

    At the same time, the December futures rose by 0.84% to $50.525 per ounce. Over the past week, gold has gained more than 5%, and on Friday, it reached a new all-time high of $4,391.69 per troy ounce.

    gold prices Comex futures
    Цена золота повысилась более чем на 1%

    Latest News

    11:47

    Azerbaijan to begin green energy exports to Europe via Black Sea corridor in 2032

    Energy
    11:42

    Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

    Region
    11:29

    Solar panels with capacity of over 5,000 kW installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    11:19

    Over 1,587 hectares of Azerbaijan's liberated areas cleared of mines past week

    Domestic policy
    11:10

    Germany plans to order 15 more US-made F-35 jets, says source

    Other countries
    10:58

    Sabina Aliyeva issues statement over announcement of Children's Rights Month

    Domestic policy
    10:52

    Over 1,000 displaced families resettled in Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Karabakh
    10:42

    Gold prices rise by more than 1%

    Finance
    10:27

    BP announces start date of seismic exploration at Karabagh field

    Energy
    All News Feed