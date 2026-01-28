Gold prices hit new ATH
- 28 January, 2026
- 10:16
Gold futures hit a new all-time high, surpassing $5,250 per troy ounce, Report informs referring to COMEX data.
The price of the precious metal rose by 3.3% to $5,250.4 per troy ounce. It then fell to $5,249.1 per ounce (up 3.28%).
Meanwhile, the price of palladium futures for March 2026 delivery on the NYMEX stood at $1,987 per troy ounce (up 5.66%), while platinum futures for April 2026 delivery rose by 5.73% to $2,682.7 per troy ounce.
The price of silver futures for delivery in March 2026 on the Comex exchange rose by 9.34% to $115.85 per troy ounce.
