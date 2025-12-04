Gold prices fall slightly amid stronger dollar
Finance
- 04 December, 2025
- 10:16
Gold prices fell slightly on Thursday morning amid a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $6.85 from the previous close, or 0.16%, to $4,225.6 per troy ounce.
March silver futures rose 0.23% to $58.74 per ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar index (the exchange rate against a basket of currencies of six US trading partners) rose 0.12% to 99. A stronger dollar is reducing demand for gold from holders of other foreign currencies.
