    Gold prices fall slightly amid stronger dollar

    Finance
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 10:16
    Gold prices fall slightly amid stronger dollar

    Gold prices fell slightly on Thursday morning amid a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $6.85 from the previous close, or 0.16%, to $4,225.6 per troy ounce.

    March silver futures rose 0.23% to $58.74 per ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar index (the exchange rate against a basket of currencies of six US trading partners) rose 0.12% to 99. A stronger dollar is reducing demand for gold from holders of other foreign currencies.

    gold prices US Treasury US dollar
