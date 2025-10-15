Gold price surpasses $4,200, setting a new all-time high

On the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), gold futures for December 2025 exceeded $4,200 per troy ounce, reaching a historic peak.

According to Report, citing data from the trading platform, the price of the precious metal stood at $4,202.4 per troy ounce (+0.64%) as of 05:12 (GMT+4). By 05:17, the price had slightly eased to $4,199.8 per ounce (+0.58%).