Gold and Euro increased in world markets

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 5, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,76% and made 17 928,20. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,18% and amounted to 2 089,46 and Nasdaq by 1,55% and constituted to 4 939,33 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,84% and amounted to 6 927,58 points, the German DAX down by 2,51% and made 11 327,68 points and French CAC-40 down by 2,12% and made 4 974,07 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,84% and amounted to 1 195,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,84% and made 1,1233.