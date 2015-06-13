Gold and Euro increased in world markets

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ On June 12, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,78% and made 17 898,84. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,70% and amounted to 2 094,11 and Nasdaq by 0,62% and constituted to 5 051,10 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,90% and amounted to 6 784,92 points, the German DAX down by 1,20% and made 11 196,49 points and French CAC-40 down by 1,41% and made 4 901,19 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,03% and amounted to 1 180,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,04%and made 1,1266.