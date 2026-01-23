Global cocoa bean prices fall by 6.6%

Global cocoa bean prices have dropped by 6.6%, falling below $4,200 per ton for the first time in two years.

Report informs, citing data from ICE Futures, that the price of the nearest March cocoa bean futures fell 6.62% from the previous close, reaching $4,173 per ton. This is the first time the price has been below $4,200 since January 11, 2024.

Cocoa bean prices have fallen nearly 30% since the beginning of the year, although in December they had risen by 10%.