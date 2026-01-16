Georgia's external debt increased by 8% in 2025

Georgia's external public debt amounted to $9.29 billion at the end of 2025, Report informs referring to the Georgian Ministry of Finance.

At the end of 2024, Georgia's public debt was estimated at $8.59 billion. Thus, the debt increased by 8.1% in 2025.

According to the ministry, the bulk of the debt is borrowed from international financial institutions – $6.904 billion, or approximately 74.3% of the total debt.

Bilateral debt reached $1.587 billion. Georgia's main creditor countries at the end of 2025 were France ($872.9 million), Germany ($580.2 million), and Japan ($112.5 million).

In addition, the volume of Eurobond debt is $500 million, while the National Bank's debt is $301 million.