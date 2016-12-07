 Top
    Close photo mode

    Gala Hayat Insurance makes a new appointment

    Acting Chief Accountant replaced

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Chief Accountant of Gala Hayat Insurance Kamala Aliyeva resigned.

    Report informs referring to the company.

    According to information, currently the duties of the chief accountant temporarily assigned to Lada Amirova.

    Notably, “Gala Hayat Sigorta” was founded in 2008. Its authorized capital is AZN 10.01 million.

    88.57% percent of company’s shares owned by “AzRe Tekrarsigorta” Ltd., 11.43% by Nizami Mammad oglu Mahmudov. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi