Gala Hayat Insurance makes a new appointment

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Chief Accountant of Gala Hayat Insurance Kamala Aliyeva resigned.

Report informs referring to the company.

According to information, currently the duties of the chief accountant temporarily assigned to Lada Amirova.

Notably, “Gala Hayat Sigorta” was founded in 2008. Its authorized capital is AZN 10.01 million.

88.57% percent of company’s shares owned by “AzRe Tekrarsigorta” Ltd., 11.43% by Nizami Mammad oglu Mahmudov.