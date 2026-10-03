Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijani leader: As Germany's most important partner, Azerbaijan attaches special importance to comprehensive dev't of relations

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 13:27
    Azerbaijani leader: As Germany's most important partner, Azerbaijan attaches special importance to comprehensive dev't of relations

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Report informs.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of your country's national holiday – German Unity Day.

    As Germany's most important and reliable partner in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of bilateral interstate relations and cooperation. The signing of the 'Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany' during my visit to Germany in July of this year laid the foundation for a qualitatively new stage in our interstate relations - a strategic partnership.

    Our active political dialogue contributes to cooperation between our two countries in economic and trade, energy, transport, connectivity, investment, humanitarian, and other areas, while also playing a major role in developing mutual interaction on the Eurasian continent and driving our productive cooperation in the energy sector.

    I believe that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Germany friendly relations and deepen our collaborative activities, both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.

    On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible activities, as well as everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Germany," reads the letter.

    Ilham Aliyev Frank-Walter Steinmeier Congratulatory letter Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    Azərbaycan lideri: Almaniyanın ən mühüm tərəfdaşı olaraq əlaqələrin hərtərəfli inkişafına önəm veririk
    Президент: Азербайджан придает особое значение развитию двусторонних межгосударственных связей с Германией
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