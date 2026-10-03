Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Spain hosts Czechia, England faces Croatia in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 13:44
    Spain hosts Czechia, England faces Croatia in UEFA Nations League

    The next matches of the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage will be played today.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches will take place across Leagues A, B and C.

    In League A, Group 3, Spain will host Czechia, while England will take on Croatia away from home.

    UEFA Nations League

    Group Stage

    League A

    Group 3

    20:00. Croatia vs England

    22:45. Spain vs Czechia

    Standings: Spain 6, England 3, Croatia 3, Czechia 0.

    League B

    Group 1

    22:45. Switzerland vs Slovenia

    22:45. North Macedonia vs Scotland

    Standings: Switzerland 6, Slovenia 4, Scotland 1, North Macedonia 0.

    League C

    Group 1

    17:00. Finland vs Albania

    20:00. Belarus vs San Marino

    Standings: Albania 6, Finland 4, Belarus 1, San Marino 0.

    Group 4

    20:00. Estonia vs Luxembourg

    20:00. Iceland vs Bulgaria

    Standings: Iceland 4, Luxembourg 3, Estonia 2, Bulgaria 1.

    The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: İspaniya ev, İngiltərə səfər oyununa çıxacaq
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