Spain hosts Czechia, England faces Croatia in UEFA Nations League

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The next matches of the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage will be played today.

According to Report, a total of eight matches will take place across Leagues A, B and C.

In League A, Group 3, Spain will host Czechia, while England will take on Croatia away from home.

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage

League A

Group 3

20:00. Croatia vs England

22:45. Spain vs Czechia

Standings: Spain 6, England 3, Croatia 3, Czechia 0.

League B

Group 1

22:45. Switzerland vs Slovenia

22:45. North Macedonia vs Scotland

Standings: Switzerland 6, Slovenia 4, Scotland 1, North Macedonia 0.

League C

Group 1

17:00. Finland vs Albania

20:00. Belarus vs San Marino

Standings: Albania 6, Finland 4, Belarus 1, San Marino 0.

Group 4

20:00. Estonia vs Luxembourg

20:00. Iceland vs Bulgaria

Standings: Iceland 4, Luxembourg 3, Estonia 2, Bulgaria 1.

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.