Spain hosts Czechia, England faces Croatia in UEFA Nations League
- 03 October, 2026
- 13:44
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The next matches of the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage will be played today.
According to Report, a total of eight matches will take place across Leagues A, B and C.
In League A, Group 3, Spain will host Czechia, while England will take on Croatia away from home.
UEFA Nations League
Group Stage
League A
Group 3
20:00. Croatia vs England
22:45. Spain vs Czechia
Standings: Spain 6, England 3, Croatia 3, Czechia 0.
League B
Group 1
22:45. Switzerland vs Slovenia
22:45. North Macedonia vs Scotland
Standings: Switzerland 6, Slovenia 4, Scotland 1, North Macedonia 0.
League C
Group 1
17:00. Finland vs Albania
20:00. Belarus vs San Marino
Standings: Albania 6, Finland 4, Belarus 1, San Marino 0.
Group 4
20:00. Estonia vs Luxembourg
20:00. Iceland vs Bulgaria
Standings: Iceland 4, Luxembourg 3, Estonia 2, Bulgaria 1.
The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.