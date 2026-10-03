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As of September 1, 2026, the Azerbaijani manat's nominal effective exchange rate against foreign currencies stood at 104.9 points, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The figure remained unchanged compared to the previous month, while increasing by 2.4 points from the beginning of the year and by 2.2 points compared to September 1, 2025.

During the reporting period, the manat's real effective exchange rate amounted to 115.7 points.

This was 0.3 points higher than a month earlier, 0.1 points lower compared to the beginning of the year, and 1.1 points higher than on September 1, 2025.