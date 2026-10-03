Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    MFA: Türkiye reaffirms commitment to deeper Turkic integration

    Region
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 13:13
    MFA: Türkiye reaffirms commitment to deeper Turkic integration

    Türkiye is determined to further strengthen cooperation and integration among the Turkic states by harnessing their shared human, economic, and strategic potential, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a post on X on the occasion of Turkic States Cooperation Day, Report informs.

    "We proudly and enthusiastically celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day on the 17th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the Organization of Turkic States.

    Drawing strength from our common history, language, and deep-rooted fraternal ties, we are determined to transform the human, economic, and strategic potential of the Turkic states into shared prosperity and elevate our cooperation and integration to higher levels.

    We are building the Turkic Century in unity and solidarity," the ministry said.

    Turkish Foreign Ministry Turkic states Turkic World
    Türkiyə XİN: Türk dövlətlərinin əməkdaşlıq və inteqrasiyasını daha da yüksəltməyə qərarlıyıq
    МИД Турции: Намерены вывести сотрудничество в рамках ОТГ на более высокий уровень
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