MFA: Türkiye reaffirms commitment to deeper Turkic integration

Stay up to date with the top news!

Türkiye is determined to further strengthen cooperation and integration among the Turkic states by harnessing their shared human, economic, and strategic potential, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a post on X on the occasion of Turkic States Cooperation Day, Report informs.

"We proudly and enthusiastically celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day on the 17th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the Organization of Turkic States.

Drawing strength from our common history, language, and deep-rooted fraternal ties, we are determined to transform the human, economic, and strategic potential of the Turkic states into shared prosperity and elevate our cooperation and integration to higher levels.

We are building the Turkic Century in unity and solidarity," the ministry said.