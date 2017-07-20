Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan approach $ 40 bln

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of foreign currency reserves amounted to $39, 755 mln as of July 1, 2017.
Report informs, 87,51% or $34 790,9 mln accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and 12,49% or $4 964,1 mln for Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). In second quarter of this year foreign exchange reserves increased by 2 115,1 mln USD or 5,62%. In Fund's reserves an increase made 1 502,7 mln USD or 4,53%, while in Central Bank's reserves was 531,4 mln USD or 11,99%.
Last year, total foreign exchange reserves increased by 353,2 mln USD 0,9%. During the year Fund's foreign exchange reserves decreased by 408 mln. USD or 1,16%. Central Bank's reserves increased by 680,2 mln. USD or 15,88%.
|Fund's foreign currency reserves (mln $)
|Central Bank's foreign currency reserves(mln $)
|Azerbaijan's total foreign currency
resources (mln $)
|01.07.2017
|34 709,9
|4 964,1
|39 755,0
|01.04.2017
|33 207,2
|4 432,7
|37 639,9
|01.01.2017
|33 147,0
|3 974,4
|37 121,4
|01.10.2016
|35 822,1
|4 132,7
|39 954,8
|01.07.2016
|35 117,9
|4 283,9
|39 401,8
Namiq HüseynovNews Author
Share in Facebook