Foreign currency deposits increased twice in Azerbaijan in 2015

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of deposits in manat was 3 906,8 mln. manat in Azerbaijan to October 1, 2015 without consideration of non-resident and public deposits. It is 131,9 mln. manats or 3,4% less than analogical indicator to September 1.

Report informs referring to the official report of Azerbaijan Central Bank (ACB), this indicator decreased 3 369 mln. manats or 46,3 percent in comparison with the beginning of current year and 3 060,4 mln. manats or 43,9 percent with analogical period of 2014.

Volume of foreign currency deposits was 8 315 mln. manats to October 1 without consideration of non-resident and public deposits. It is 127,3 mln. manats or 1,5 percent more than September 1, 4 184,7 mln. manats or 101,3 percent in comparison with the beginning of the year and 4 549,7 mln. manats or 120,8 percent with analogical period of 2014.