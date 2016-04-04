Foreign curency reserves of Central Bank increased

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of official foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on April 1, 2016 amounted to 4 065.8 million USD. Report informs referring to the Central Bank, foreign currency reserves increased by 39.5 million USD, or 1%, compared with the state on March 1, 2016.

Notably, the volume of currency reserves decreased by 950.9 million USD, or 19%, in comparison with the state on January 1, 2016. In comparison with the same period of last year, decline made of 5 406,3 million USD or 57.1%.