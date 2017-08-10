Forecast: US-dollar rate can dramatically rise tomorrow

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The higher inflation forecast expected in the United States tomorrow may dramatically increase dollar's exchange rate.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, according to a survey conducted by Bloomberg agency, increase in inflation lower than forecasts over the past four months, prevents the change of monetary policy by US Federal Reserve System (Fed). Thus, the main condition for Fed to increase discount rate is acceleration of inflation. In fact, annual inflation has dropped from 1.7% to 1.4%.

Economists explain increase in probability of inflation in July with cheapening of dollar, increase in import prices and growing demand for workforce. Nevertheless, 21 out of 75 respondents said that inflation would be 0.1%.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believe, if July inflation will be 0.2% or more, then main currency pair euro/dollar exchange rate may fall to the 1.15 USD/EUR: "Otherwise, it is possible that the rate will reach 1.20 USD/EUR".

Notably, the rate is at 1.17 USD/EUR.