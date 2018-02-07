Forbes releases crypto-currency billionaires list

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Forbes, the leading US business magazine, has just released a list of the top earners in crypto-currencies in one of its annual rich lists with Ripple founder Chris Larsen and major investors topping the table with the billions they have made from the crypto boom.

Report informs referring to the Forbes official website.

Chris Larsen, co-founder, Ripple - $8 billion, Joseph Lubin, co-founder, Ethereum - $5 billion, Changpeng Zhao, CEO, Binance - $2 billion, Cameron&Tyler Winklevoss - $1.1 billion, Matthew Mellon - $1 billion.