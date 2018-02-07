 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forbes releases crypto-currency billionaires list

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Forbes, the leading US business magazine, has just released a list of the top earners in crypto-currencies in one of its annual rich lists with Ripple founder Chris Larsen and major investors topping the table with the billions they have made from the crypto boom. 

    Report informs referring to the Forbes official website.

    Chris Larsen, co-founder, Ripple - $8 billion, Joseph Lubin, co-founder, Ethereum - $5 billion, Changpeng Zhao, CEO, Binance - $2 billion, Cameron&Tyler Winklevoss - $1.1 billion, Matthew Mellon - $1 billion.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi