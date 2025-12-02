Fitch Solutions forecasts Azerbaijan's current account surplus at 2.6% of GDP in 2025

According to forecasts from the international analytical firm Fitch Solutions (FS), a member of the Fitch Group, Azerbaijan's current account surplus will amount to $2.7 billion (2.6% of GDP) in 2025, Report informs.

The current account surplus will remain at $2.7 billion (2.4% of GDP) in 2026.

According to company analysts, the current account surplus will be $1.9 billion (1.7% of GDP) in 2027, $2.5 billion (2.1% of GDP) in 2028, $2.4 billion (1.8% of GDP) in 2029, $2.2 billion (1.6% of GDP) in 2030, $1.9 billion (1.7% of GDP) in 2031, $2.4 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2032, $2.4 billion (1.4% of GDP) in 2033, and $2.7 billion (1.4% of GDP) in 2034.

In 2024, the country's current account surplus was $4.7 billion, equal to 6.3% of GDP.

According to government forecasts, the current account surplus is expected to be 5.6% of GDP in 2025. In 2025-2028, taking into account oil and gas production forecasts, the current account surplus will be approximately 3% of GDP per year.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects a current account surplus of $3.7 billion by the end of 2025 (versus $5.5 billion forecast in January), and $3.5 billion in 2026.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the current account surplus will be 4.3% of GDP in 2025 and 2.3% of GDP in 2026.