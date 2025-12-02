Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Fitch Ratings updates economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 14:46
    Fitch Ratings updates economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan in 2025

    Fitch Ratings expects Azerbaijan's economy to grow by 2.3% in 2025, according to the agency's latest outlook, Report informs.

    The new outlook is 1.2 percentage points lower than the previous estimate.

    Fitch maintains its 2026 forecast unchanged, projecting GDP growth of 2.5%.

    According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, GDP growth is expected to reach 3% in 2025, 2.9% in 2026 and 3.3% in 2027.

    Forecasts from international institutions vary. S&P Global anticipates annual growth of 2% in 2025–2026. Fitch Solutions, part of Fitch Group, forecasts 2.6% growth in 2025, 2.4% in 2026 and 2.3% in 2027.

    The International Monetary Fund expects 3% growth in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development projects 2% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026. The Asian Development Bank forecasts 2.4% and 2% growth over the next two years. The World Bank expects Azerbaijan's GDP to expand by 2.6% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026.

    ING Group projects growth of 1.6% in 2025, 2.8% in 2026 and 2% in 2027.

    Azerbaijan's economy grew by 4.1% in 2024 and by 1.3% in January–October 2025.

    Fitch Ratings Azerbaijan's economy Ministry of Economy Fitch Solutions World Bank
    "Fitch Ratings" Azərbaycanın 2025-ci il üçün iqtisadi artım proqnozunu yenidən nəzərdən keçirib
    Fitch Ratings пересмотрел прогноз экономического роста в Азербайджане в 2025 году

    Latest News

    15:16
    Photo

    SOCAR, ILO review potential collaboration prospects

    Energy
    15:08

    Estonia to open embassy in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    15:05

    Azerbaijani MFA: Estonian companies eager to operate in Azerbaijan

    Business
    14:55

    Samsung dominated Azerbaijan's mobile device market in November

    ICT
    14:46

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen disaster risk reduction cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:46

    Fitch Ratings updates economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    14:42

    Portuguese President Rebelo de Sousa hospitalised following emergency surgery

    Other countries
    14:34
    Photo

    ASAN AI Hub platform presented in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:04

    EU enhances flood relief for Pakistan with extra €3 million

    Other countries
    All News Feed