Fitch Ratings expects banks in Azerbaijan, CIS region to be resilient

Fitch Ratings has maintained a neutral sector outlook for banks in the CIS+ region (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan) through 2026, Report informs referring to the agency.

"We expect core credit drivers and sector-average metrics to remain mostly stable, supported by resilient operating environments and robust loan growth. While operating conditions remain extremely challenging in Ukraine, the sector outlook is also neutral and significant deterioration is not likely.

Economic growth in the CIS+ region will mostly remain solid, underpinned by strong domestic demand, and commodity prices benefitting oil exporters. Retail lending is driving double-digit loan growth, while regulatory measures are moderating expansion and curbing risks of overheating, especially in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Credit penetration remains low or, in the cases of Georgia and Armenia, moderate, which will provide space for further sector growth.

Asset quality metrics are likely to show only limited fluctuations, with declining legacy risks and a gradual reduction in loan dollarisation across most markets, though Uzbekistan still faces some asset quality pressures. Profitability remains strong, supported by healthy net interest margins and moderate or low impairment charges. Capital and liquidity buffers are robust, allowing banks to maintain or increase dividend payouts without jeopardising sector stability. Ukraine's banking sector performance is backed by sound regulatory oversight, with resilient liquidity, and capital buffers.

Key risks for CIS+ banks include potential external shocks and spillovers from Russia-related sanctions and commodity price volatility, but Fitch expects sectors' resilience to persist. Most bank ratings remain sub-investment-grade due to structural challenges and sovereign or country risk constraints, but rating Outlooks are predominantly Stable," reads the update.