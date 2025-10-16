Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 08:33
    Finance Ministry reveals forecast for investments in Azerbaijani economy for next 4 years

    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy are expected to reach 107.2 billion manats in 2026-2029, accoridng to the Medium-Term Budget Framework published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    According to the document, fixed capital investments will amount to 24.6 billion manats in 2026, 26.5 billion manats in 2027, 27.7 billion manats in 2028, and 28.4 billion manats in 2029.

    During the reporting period, the non-oil and gas sector is expected to account for 74.5 billion manats in investment, including 17 billion manats in 2026, 17.7 billion manats in 2027, 19.1 billion manats in 2028, and 20.7 billion manats in 2029.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

