Finance Minister: Azerbaijan plans measures to optimize tax burden

A wide range of measures are planned in Azerbaijan to support the private sector and optimize the tax burden, according to the country's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Report informs.

The minister made the remark during discussions on the draft law on the State Budget for 2026 at the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.

He noted that while preparing the budget package, one of the main objectives was to reduce dependence on oil and gas revenues and to safeguard the country's foreign currency reserves.

"In line with the head of state's directives, a framework has been established to optimize budget expenditures, transition to efficient spending methods, and prevent excessive costs," Babayev added.