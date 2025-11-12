Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Expert: Requirements for SMEs' green projects should be proportionate to their capabilities

    Finance
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 16:26
    Expert: Requirements for SMEs' green projects should be proportionate to their capabilities

    Requirements for the evaluation of green projects of small and medium-sized businesses should be proportionate to their real capabilities and potential.

    As Report informs, this was stated by the Director of the Department of Sustainable Development of the Financial Sector of the CBA, Rustam Tahirov, at the seminar Monitoring of Small and Medium Enterprises in Asia 2025 in Baku.

    According to Tahirov, at the global level, regulatory authorities are trying to simplify the mechanisms for assessing environmental sustainability and carbon emissions of small and medium-sized businesses.

    "Various solutions are being formed in the market, companies and suppliers are offering their approaches, and open data sources are being actively used. For example, the practice of obtaining information from utility services to assess the emission profile of SMEs is expanding. We believe that the requirements established for evaluating 'green projects' of small businesses should be proportionate to their real capabilities," he noted.

    The CBA representative emphasized that various tools are already being applied in this area, and Azerbaijan is actively cooperating with international partners.

