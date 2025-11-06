Excise taxes on cigarettes and cigars may be increased in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to the draft budget package for 2026, the relevant amendments are planned for the Tax Code.

The amendments envisage an increase in excise taxes on cigars, cigars with tipped ends, and cigarillos (thin cigars), as well as cigarettes made from tobacco and its substitutes, from 45.5 manats to 55 manats per 1,000 pieces (an increase of 20.9%).

($1=1.7 manats)