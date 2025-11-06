Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Excise taxes on cigarettes and cigars may be increased in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 12:34
    Excise taxes on cigarettes and cigars may be increased in Azerbaijan

    Excise taxes on cigarettes and cigars may be increased in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    According to the draft budget package for 2026, the relevant amendments are planned for the Tax Code.

    The amendments envisage an increase in excise taxes on cigars, cigars with tipped ends, and cigarillos (thin cigars), as well as cigarettes made from tobacco and its substitutes, from 45.5 manats to 55 manats per 1,000 pieces (an increase of 20.9%).

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan cigarettes cigars
    Azərbaycan siqaret və siqarların aksiz dərəcələrini artıra bilər
    В Азербайджане могут быть повышены акцизные ставки на сигареты и сигары

    Latest News

    13:23

    Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure cargo transit from Azerbaijan to Türkiye

    Region
    13:05

    BP discloses ACG production volume for 9 months of 2025

    Energy
    12:37

    Armenia to allocate additional $11 million for defense needs

    Region
    12:34

    Excise taxes on cigarettes and cigars may be increased in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    12:28

    Azerbaijan plans to introduce duties on import of more than one mobile phone per year

    Milli Majlis
    12:27

    Azerbaijan may boost excise rates on energy drinks

    Finance
    12:27

    Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan grows 9% this year

    Business
    12:16

    Azerbaijan may revise its mineral tax policy for energy resources

    Finance
    12:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives NATO delegation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed