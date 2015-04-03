Euro rate to USD up in markets

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 2, at US fund markets Dow Jones index up by 0,37% and made 17 763,24. S&P 500 index increased by 0,35% and amounted to 2 066,96, and Nasdaq by 0,14% and constituted to 4 886,94 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,35% and amounted to 6 833,46 points, the German DAX reduced by 0,28% to 11 967,39 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,24% and made 5 074,14 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,08% and amounted to 1 202,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,97% and made 1,0873.