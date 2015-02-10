Euro rate to US dollar went down

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 9, at US fund markets Dow Jones index fell by 0,53% and made 17 729,21. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,42% and amounted to 2 046,74 and Nasdaq decreased by 0,39% and constituted to 4 726,01.

Report informs, on February 9, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,24% to 6 837,15 points, the German DAX fell by 1,69% to 10 663,51 points and French CAC-40 fell by 0,85% and made 4 651,08 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,14% and amounted to 1 243,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar fell by 1,5% and made 1,1275 (-1,5%).