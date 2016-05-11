Euro rate to US dollar slightly increased

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 10, on US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,26% and made 17 928,35. S&P 500 index increased by 1,25% and amounted to 2 084,39 and Nasdaq up by 1,26% and constituted to 4 809,88 points.

Report informs, on European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,68% to 6 319,91 points, the German DAX up by 0,65% to 10045,44 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,36% to 4 338,21 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,59% and made 1 271,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1382 USD (-0,009%).