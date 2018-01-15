Euro rate in Azerbaijan hits record high

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ The official exchange rate of euro in Azerbaijan has reached a historic record and made 2,0761 AZN/EUR today.

Report informs, following the first devaluation of national currency in Azerbaijan on February 21, 2015, maximum official exchange rate of euro was recorded on February 1, 2017 (2,0719 AZN / EUR). The lowest rate since the first devaluation was on March 16, 2015 (1,1019 AZN / EUR). Currently, the euro exchange rate is 0.2% higher than the maximum.

The lowest official exchange rate of euro after denomination of Azerbaijani manat (01.01.2006) was recorded at 0.8770 AZN, on January 26, 2015.

Report informs, the reason for growth of the European currency in Azerbaijan was the factor of strengthening the position of euro in global currency market. Thus, the USD/EUR main currency pair has risen to a 37-month high making 1.2225. The reason is the fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) has a high probability of beginning to toughen monetary policy.