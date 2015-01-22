Euro rate against dollar increased by 0,1%

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 21, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went up by 0,22% and amounted to 17 554,28 points, S&P 500 increased by 0,47% and made 2 032,12 and Nasdaq by 0,27% and made 4 667,42 points.

Report informs, on January 21, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 1,63% to 6 728,04 points, the German DAX by 0,41% to 10 299,23 points and French CAC-40 by 0,87% and 4 484,82 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,94% and amounted to 1 292,30 USD, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1593 dollars (+0,1%).