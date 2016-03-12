Euro on world market went down

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 11, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,28% and made 17213,31. S&P 500 index increased by 1,64% and amounted to 2022,19 and Nasdaq up by 1,85% and constituted to 4 748,47 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,71% to 6 139,79 points, the German DAX gone up by3,51% to 9 831,13 points and French CAC-40 increased by 3,27% to 4 492,79points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 1,20% and made 1 259,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1156 USD (-0,19%).