    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 16:52
    Pashinyan thanks Ilham Aliyev for resuming rail freight via Azerbaijan

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the resumption of railway freight transit through Azerbaijan.

    According to the European bureau of Report, the prime minister made the remarks during his address to the European Parliament today.

    Pashinyan noted that in November 2025, for the first time since Armenia gained independence, a cargo train traveled in transit through Azerbaijan and Georgia before reaching Armenia.

    "Let me repeat: this is the first time since 1991. This happened after President Aliyev announced in October 2025 that restrictions on rail transit to Armenia would be lifted. I am grateful to the President of Azerbaijan for this decision," the prime minister said.

    He added that Armenia, in turn, announced its readiness to ensure the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Turkey and back.

    "We can do this using our existing road network," he said.

    According to Pashinyan, Armenia is also ready, starting today, to provide road connections between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through its territory using the existing infrastructure.

    Paşinyan İlham Əliyevə Azərbaycan vasitəsilə dəmir yolu yükdaşımalarının bərpasına görə təşəkkür edib
    Пашинян поблагодарил Ильхама Алиева за возобновление грузоперевозок через Азербайджан

