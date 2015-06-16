Euro and gold increased in world markets

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 15, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,60% and made 17 791,17. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,46% and amounted to 2 084,43 and Nasdaq decreased by 0,42% and constituted to 5 029,97.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,10% to 6 710,52 points, the German DAX rose by 1,89% to 10 984,97 points and French CAC-40 down by 1,75% and made 4 815,36 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX rose by 0,43% and made 1 185,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar rose by 0,6% and made 1,1276 (+0,09%).