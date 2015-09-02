Embawood repaid its obligation bonds

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Embawood has fully extinguished financial liabilities arose from issuance of bonds in Baku Stock Exchange for a total amount of 10 mln manats. The bonds were issued in August 2014 with a maturity of 1 year, with the assistance of one of the largest banks of Azerbaijan - PASHA Bank.

Report informs referring to the bank, today PASHA Bank rendered market maker services and underwriting and provided the sale of the bonds amounting to 213 million manats to 15 companies.