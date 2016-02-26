Elman Rustamov: Next devaluation of manat is not expected

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Next devaluation of Azerbaijani manat is not expected, and as we have seen, process of strengthening of manat is underway. Report informs, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov told reporters Friday.

He noted that at the moment talks with the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continue and Central Bank plans to allocate credit to the organization: "I don't think that the amount of allocated funds will exceed the discount rate."