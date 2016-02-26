 Top
    Close photo mode

    Elman Rustamov: Next devaluation of manat is not expected

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan will fund the Deposit Insurance Fund

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Next devaluation of Azerbaijani manat is not expected, and as we have seen, process of strengthening of manat is underway. Report informs, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov told reporters Friday.

    He noted that at the moment talks with the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continue and Central Bank plans to allocate credit to the organization: "I don't think that the amount of allocated funds will exceed the discount rate."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi