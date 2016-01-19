Elman Rustamov: Development of new programs was instructed

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ "President of Azerbaijan instructed to prepare a package of reforms. Especially developing new programs in collaboration with financial institutions, to strengthen ties with them."

Report informs, chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) Elman Rustamov said that at today's extraordinary plenary session of the Milli Majlis:"Macroeconomic stability is in the spotlight of President, a significant part of its activity is devoted to this.It is not only the meeting, the President is in close daily contact with his economic team. Reforms carried out under his leadership."

"The agenda is to ensure macroeconomic stability. In his speeches, the president has put forward a series of new structural changes. This formation fully coincides with liberal economic model, new investment economic environment and the concept to achieve economic growth", said the head of the CBAR.