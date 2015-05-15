Economic growth reaches 5.5% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April in Azerbaijan the volume of GDP rose by 5.5% to 16.6 billion manats compared with the same period last year. Report was told in the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to information, during this period 36.2% of GDP produced in the industry, 3.0% - agriculture, forestry and fishery products, 13.5% - construction, 10.7% - trade and repair of vehicles, 6.0 % - transport and farm barn, 2.8% - tourist accommodation and catering, 2.0% - information and communication services, 15.2% - social and other services.

During the reporting period, net taxes on products and imports accounted for 10.6% of GDP.