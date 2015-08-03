Dollar exchange rate in Russia exceeded 62 rubles

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange rate of the US dollar in Russia exceeded 62 RUB/USD. Today, the US currency strengthened further to 31 kopecks.

Report informs, before US dollar was at this point on March 9, 2015. The main reason is the reduction of the Central Bank of Russia the key rate to 0,5% - from 11,5% to 11%, and the fall in oil prices on the world market.

Russia's commitments on the external public debt in August (together with interest) amount to 8.6 bln dollars of the corporate sector - 8.4 billion dollars. This factor is also regarded as the cause of a rise in price of US dollar against ruble.

The greatest amount of debt, Russia will have in September and December. The total amount of external public debt and the corporate sector in September makes 32.1 billion dollars in December - 46.7 billion dollars. In this regard, gradual rise in price of the dollar predicted.

Overall foreign exchange reserves of Russia as of July 30, 2015 amounted to 358.3 billion dollars.