Dollar drops to euro and yen amid expectations of US–China decisions

    Finance
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 10:04
    The US dollar weakened against the euro and the yen amid expectations of upcoming decisions by the United States and China regarding trade relations between the two countries.

    According to Report, trading data indicate that the euro-to-dollar exchange rate declined to $1.1617 from the previous close of $1.162 per euro, while the dollar-to-yen rate rose to 151.83 yen from 151.18 yen per dollar.

    Meanwhile, the US dollar index (which measures the dollar"s value against a basket of six major trading partners" currencies) edged down slightly by 0.05%, to 98.93 points.

    Доллар подешевел к евро и иене на ожидании решений США и Китая

