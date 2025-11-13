Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Deputy Minister: Private sector adaptation to new demands is essential

    Finance
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 13:30
    Deputy Minister: Private sector adaptation to new demands is essential

    Azerbaijan's new economic model is based on knowledge, innovation, and the development of the digital economy, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli stated, Report informs.

    Speaking at a joint session of the parliamentary committees on Agrarian Policy, Family and Women's and Children's Affairs, and Science and Education, Bashirli stressed that Azerbaijan's new economic model no longer relies solely on energy but is grounded in knowledge, innovation, and digital economy development:

    "In today's competitive world, against the backdrop of global challenges and new trends, Azerbaijan's economy continues to grow sustainably. The development strategy being implemented in the country ensures the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the strengthening of its international reputation, the enhancement of socio-economic potential, and the improvement of welfare."

    The deputy minister emphasized that the strengthening of Azerbaijan's economic position is linked to diversification of the non-oil and gas sector.

    "This creates a solid foundation for the growth of knowledge and skill-intensive sectors that generate high added value, thereby increasing the complexity of the economy. Under conditions where the digital economy is prioritized by the state, it is particularly important for the private sector to adapt to new demands," he said.

    Azerbaijan private sector Samad Bashirli digital economy innovation
    Səməd Bəşirli: "Özəl sektorun yeni tələblərə uyğunlaşması vacibdir"
    Самед Баширли: Частному сектору важно адаптироваться к новым требованиям

    Latest News

    15:14

    Uzbekistan undertakes large-scale efforts to preserve cultural heritage

    Culture
    14:59

    Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

    Other countries
    14:58

    Geladze: All key fragments of Turkish Air Force plane that crashed in Georgia have been found

    Region
    14:54

    Georgia crash: Turkish C-130 passed scheduled check a month earlier

    Region
    14:42
    Photo

    Office of US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens in Baku – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    14:40

    Number of non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan reaches 39

    Other
    14:36

    Azerbaijan allocates $16.4M for lending to women entrepreneurs over 10 months

    Business
    14:26

    Ramin Mammadov comments on opening of Baku Office of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church

    Religion
    14:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan presents smart and green urban model at COP30 in Brazil

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed